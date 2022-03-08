PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh City Councilman Ricky Burgess introduced a new ordinance aimed at bridging the gap in the city’s infrastructure budget.

The proposed ordinance would impose a user privilege tax on college students and medical patients in the city. The tax would be 1 percent of the total tuition amount or medical bill, and the money collected would help fund infrastructure.

Burgess pointed out that these groups of people use and create a greater need for maintenance on city streets and bridges. Some people agree with him.

Ethan Lasser, a Pitt student, told KDKA, “If it’s for the betterment of society, I’m fine with it.”

But many other college students KDKA spoke with disagreed with the proposal, considering the already steep cost of education and other financial burdens.

“It’s terrible in Pittsburgh,” Pitt student Riley Fantini said. “There are potholes everywhere. But I don’t think students are the right way to go, considering this is largely a community that doesn’t have a lot of extra income to be spending on that.”

The way the ordinance is written now, colleges and hospitals would have to give people notice of the tax with their bill and keep a record of each tax transaction, which could also be subject to audit. Institutions that do not impose the tax would owe the city.

If passed, the ordinance would take effect 30 days later and remain in effect year to year unless repealed or amended.

There will be a public hearing on this matter.