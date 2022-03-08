PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The war in Ukraine has led to fear and anxiety in the U.S., resulting in a spike in gun sales and permits to carry concealed weapons.

Ukraine may be half a world away, but at Federal Firearms in Oakdale, the Russian invasion is having an impact on gun sales.

“I’d have to say we were very busy these last two weeks,” said Steve Lanese at Federal Firearms.

Here and across the country, gun shops are seeing a spike as fears are rising along with gas prices and supply shortages and the suspicion that crime will follow.

“Most people are buying because of the uncertainly in the current state of the world,” Lanese said.

Allegheny County Sheriff Kevin Kraus says applications for concealed weapons permits have jumped from 50 or 60 a day to 120 or 130 a day.

“I can’t say whether it’s global affairs or local affairs, but I can just say that in the past 10 days, the numbers have spiked,” he said.

People KDKA spoke with say they’re concerned about a local increase in violent crime and fear it’s getting worse.

“There’s been a lot of shootings and things going on. It’s kind of scary that you have to get this when you’re just trying to go to work or get groceries but sometimes it’s what you’ve got to do,” said Caleb Schroeder of Ross Township.

Former police officer Tom Anises says this is what happens in times of crisis.

“I see what’s going on in the world, I see the price of gasoline. What am I going to do? I’ll get a firearm, I’ll get a permit, I’ll protect my family. I’ll horde water in my basement,” he said.

He advises calm.

Have faith, hang in there, we’re going to make it,” he said.