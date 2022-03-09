BLAIRSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — A wanted man from Westmoreland County is now locked up after police said he made all the wrong moves.

State police say Brian Davenport Jr. is behind bars and facing more charges after troopers said they found a large number of drugs and firearms in his apartment.

His run from the law ended when state police showed up at his home on West Iron Alley in Blairsville. Investigators say the 31-year-old man did not show up for a hearing on an earlier drug arrest, so troopers went looking for him.

According to state police, when Davenport realized he was about to be arrested again, he took off and tried to make a rooftop escape. But the authorities said he soon realized he had no way to get down, and that is when he was arrested.

“While we were there, we were able to take in 55 bricks of heroin, 8 ounces of meth, 6 grams of crack some marijuana and about $10,000 in cash,” trooper Stephen Limani said. “All told, if you talk about the drugs street value and the cash, we were able to take $50,000 off the street.”

Davenport is in the Fayette County Jail facing multiple drug counts.