By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Parents know how it is when their kids develop an interest: you want your child to excel, and it can be easy to push. Experts say it’s important to draw a distinction between healthy encouragement and pressure to succeed.READ MORE: 'I've Focused On Cultivating A Home Filled With Laughter': Melanie Dale On Pandemic Parenting
Researchers at Arizona State University say pushy parenting focused on success can have detrimental effects on a child’s well-being.
A study involving sixth graders found the pressure parents put on their kids over their grades and their extracurriculars sometimes hindered them from becoming successful later in life.READ MORE: 'Your Child Is So Lucky To Have You As A Parent': Local Special Education Teacher Writes Pandemic Parenting Guide
The study also found the children of parents who focused more on achievement instead of compassion and decency actually had lower grades.
Experts say one of the best ways to encourage kids to pursue something they like without putting pressure on them is for parents to ensure they have their own interests too. Some parents stop doing what interests them when they become a mom or dad.MORE NEWS: The Disney Bedtime Hotline Is Back To Help Parents Get Their Kids To Sleep
Also, make sure you listen to and observe your kids so you have a good read on what they’re are actually interested in.