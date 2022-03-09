By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Parents know how it is when their kids develop an interest: you want your child to excel, and it can be easy to push. Experts say it’s important to draw a distinction between healthy encouragement and pressure to succeed.

Researchers at Arizona State University say pushy parenting focused on success can have detrimental effects on a child’s well-being.

A study involving sixth graders found the pressure parents put on their kids over their grades and their extracurriculars sometimes hindered them from becoming successful later in life.

The study also found the children of parents who focused more on achievement instead of compassion and decency actually had lower grades.

Experts say one of the best ways to encourage kids to pursue something they like without putting pressure on them is for parents to ensure they have their own interests too. Some parents stop doing what interests them when they become a mom or dad.

Also, make sure you listen to and observe your kids so you have a good read on what they’re are actually interested in.