By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PETERS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – HAZMAT is on the scene of a crash in Peters Township that has shut down part of Route 19 and sent two people to the hospital.
Northbound Washington Road, or Route 19, near the McDonald’s are closed after the crash and southbound was reduced to one lane, Peters Township police said.
The two-vehicle crash happened around 11:30 Thursday morning, dispatchers said.
Fire crews and police are on scene, and HAZMAT was also called. Dispatchers said one of the vehicles involved in the crash was a Mr. John truck.
According to dispatchers, two people were taken to the hospital. There was no word on their condition.
Peters Township police said there’s a detour in place, but they’re asking drivers to consider taking a different route. Police said clean-up could take some time.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.