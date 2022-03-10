By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With gas prices hitting record highs across the country, some governors and state lawmakers are calling for a gas tax holiday.
According to CBS News, Pennsylvania has the highest gas tax out of all 50 states. It is 40 cents more per gallon than the national average.
Republican state Senator Jake Corman is trying to push legislation to reduce that tax by one-third for the rest of 2022. If a gas tax holiday does happen, money that goes to road and bridge repairs would be impacted.
Supporters say that missing revenue can be offset with other money. Opponents say it would not make enough of a difference at the pump.