PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Allegheny County Public Works says they’ll be on standby to take care of the roads as nasty weather is expected Friday night and into Saturday morning.

With several inches of snow ready to fall, Public Works said 34 salt and plow trucks will be on the road.

“We’re prepared. We’ll have 34 trucks out and they’ll be out until all of the Allegheny County roads are cleared,” said Public Works Director Stephen Shanley.

Shanley said with rain expected to come first, they won’t be able to pre-treat the roads and urged everybody to be extra careful if they have to go out.

“We encourage them to plan their trip. There could be snow accumulation on the road, especially with the wind. We’re expecting 10 to 20 mph winds, so the wind chill could freeze up bridges and roads, so take your time and plan accordingly,” said Shanley.

Shanley said he understands everybody wants their roads to be cleared as quickly as possible but asks for patience as it takes crews hours to get to every road.

“We do have to restock with salt for our trucks and an average restocking takes two to three hours, so depends on how far they’re at. So be patient. Depending on how heavy it’s coming, it takes them some time to get back to the district to reload the salt,” he said.

If you want to find out who takes care of your roads and how soon the snow will be off your street, you can find how to do that, here.