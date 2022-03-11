By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Giant Eagle is extending the expiration of its fuel and grocery perks in response to soaring gas prices and inflation.
The company said the extension gives customers more time to collect and use points.
The program works by giving customers 10 cents off per gallon or 2% off groceries for every 50 perks. Customers can redeem the perks for up to 30 free gallons or 20% off a grocery bill.
The United States is seeing the highest inflation in decades. Grocery prices soared 6.5% last year, marking the fastest-paced food inflation in over a decade, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics.
The price of gas is well over $4 with the state’s deputy energy secretary blaming COVID and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.