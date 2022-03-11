By: KDKA-TV News Staff
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Nearly two dozen people were indicted on drug and gun charges after an investigation targeting violence on the North Side, prosecutors announced Thursday.
A federal grand jury charged twenty Pittsburgh-area residents in four separate but related indictments, prosecutors said.
Those indicted are accused of dealing drugs like crack cocaine, heroin and fentanyl and having guns and ammo as convicted felons.
"The FBI is committed to stopping gang violence, getting drugs and weapons off the streets, and making the community safer for our children," FBI Pittsburgh Special Agent in Charge Mike Nordwall said in a press release.
Nordwall said the investigation surged resources from federal and local law enforcement.