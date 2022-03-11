By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 23-year-old man was shot in the chest in Plum on Friday night.
READ MORE: Former Pa. Cop Sentenced To More Than 6 Years In Prison For Trading Official Actions For Sex
The Allegheny County Police Department said officials were notified of the shooting in the 7800 block of Saltsburg Road.
First responders found the man shot in the chest. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, law enforcement said.
Police are investigating. No word on any suspects or arrests.