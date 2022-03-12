By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BLOOMFIELD (KDKA) — A search is underway for two suspects accused of shooting at a vehicle last night in Bloomfield.

Pittsburgh police officers were sent to the 400 block of South Atlantic Avenue for reports of shots fired around 9:15 p.m. on Friday.

They discovered an abandoned Toyota Camry with the engine running and the doors open.

The three passengers of the vehicle called 911 a little after and told police that two masked men started shooting at the Camry unprompted.

The driver added that they attempted to flee with the vehicle but ended up hitting a few vehicles in the frenzy before they all decided to run away on foot.

No one was injured.

Officials towed the Camry from the scene.

An active investigation is ongoing, and police have arrested no suspects.