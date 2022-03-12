By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BLOOMFIELD (KDKA) — A search is underway for two suspects accused of shooting at a vehicle last night in Bloomfield.READ MORE: Car Slams Into Front Porch Of Home In Corliss
Pittsburgh police officers were sent to the 400 block of South Atlantic Avenue for reports of shots fired around 9:15 p.m. on Friday.
They discovered an abandoned Toyota Camry with the engine running and the doors open.
The three passengers of the vehicle called 911 a little after and told police that two masked men started shooting at the Camry unprompted.READ MORE: PennDOT Lifts 45 MPH Speed Limit Restriction After Snow Settles
The driver added that they attempted to flee with the vehicle but ended up hitting a few vehicles in the frenzy before they all decided to run away on foot.
No one was injured.
Officials towed the Camry from the scene.MORE NEWS: West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice Orders Collection Of Surplus Body Armor For Ukraine
An active investigation is ongoing, and police have arrested no suspects.