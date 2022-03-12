PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pi Day is coming up to celebrate Pi. You know, that number from math class that is 3.1415926535 8 and so forth. I figured since March 14th, or Pi Day is coming up, we would use one of the most popular “pies” to show how Pi works. The pizza pie!

We are going to use four pizzas for our experiment. If you try to reproduce this one, make sure you have a lot of hungry scientists nearby!

Simply, Pi is the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter. That ratio is 3.14 and all those repeating numbers.

We cut the circumference off of one pizza at the beginning of this. Remember, circumference is the distance around a circle. Remember, Pi is the relationship of the circumference of the diameter of a circle. The diameter is the distance across the center of the circle.

We are going to use the crust to show this relationship in real life.

Since we have the circumference cut off of one pizza, we can lay it in a straight line across the other pizzas. You will see that the circumference, or crust, we cut off stretches across three, full pizzas of similar size with a little hanging over. As a decimal, that is 3.14, or Pi!