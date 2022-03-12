By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Days after a county judge allowed Port Authority’s employee COVID-19 vaccination requirement to stand, a significant number of employees called off sick in what was described as an “apparent protest.”READ MORE: Port Authority Warns Losing 500 Unvaccinated Employees Will Significantly Disrupt Service
The vaccination requirement goes into effect on Tuesday and today on the morning of the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in downtown Pittsburgh along with overnight snowfall, the agency warned riders of service disruptions.
With more than 500 employees unvaccinated, they’re expected serious disruptions.
“I understand that our union employees want to stand in solidarity with their coworkers, but I’m encouraging those employees who called off today to get back to work,” said Port Authority CEO Katharine Kelleman. “The people of Allegheny County rely on our services too much for ATU Local 85 to play these games.”READ MORE: County Judge Allows Port Authority's Employee COVID-19 Vaccination Mandate To Proceed
Beginning on Tuesday, Port Authority workers who already have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 must get their first dose of the vaccine.
The judge wrote that the union failed to show it would suffer irreparable harm or that would negatively impact the public.
Port Authority has said the service disruptions could continue through the next couple of weeks as the employees refusing to get vaccinated will have to go through the process of disciplinary hearings.
They recommend riders may need to find alternative methods of transportation or adjust their travel plans.MORE NEWS: Port Authority Union Seeks Preliminary Injunction Against COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate
You can read Port Authority CEO Katharine Kelleman’s full statement below.
“First and foremost, I want to thank the employees who reported to work today despite the overnight snowstorm and the St. Patrick’s Day parade, both of which put strains on our system and create difficult working conditions. Your commitment ensured the busways were clear, vehicles were running, and our rail lines were accessible for a safe commute.
“I understand that our union employees want to stand in solidarity with their coworkers, but I’m encouraging those employees who called off today to get back to work. The people of Allegheny County rely on our services too much for ATU Local 85 to play these games.
“The union had the opportunity to challenge the vaccine requirement in court and lost. Rather than continuing to fight, ATU Local 85 leadership should encourage its remaining unvaccinated members to get vaccinated and join the over 80% of employees who have done so for the health, safety, and welfare of our entire workforce and the riders we serve.”