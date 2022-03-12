By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Days after a county judge allowed Port Authority’s employee COVID-19 vaccination requirement to stand, a significant number of employees called off sick in what was described as an “apparent protest.”

The vaccination requirement goes into effect on Tuesday and today on the morning of the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in downtown Pittsburgh along with overnight snowfall, the agency warned riders of service disruptions.

With more than 500 employees unvaccinated, they’re expected serious disruptions.

“I understand that our union employees want to stand in solidarity with their coworkers, but I’m encouraging those employees who called off today to get back to work,” said Port Authority CEO Katharine Kelleman. “The people of Allegheny County rely on our services too much for ATU Local 85 to play these games.”

Beginning on Tuesday, Port Authority workers who already have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 must get their first dose of the vaccine.

The judge wrote that the union failed to show it would suffer irreparable harm or that would negatively impact the public.

Port Authority has said the service disruptions could continue through the next couple of weeks as the employees refusing to get vaccinated will have to go through the process of disciplinary hearings.

They recommend riders may need to find alternative methods of transportation or adjust their travel plans.

You can read Port Authority CEO Katharine Kelleman’s full statement below.