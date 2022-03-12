PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Good evening!

AWARE: ​Sub-zero wind chills overnight and a few snow showers are possible north tomorrow afternoon bringing a quick inch.

This morning most of the region picked up 4-8″ of snow.

With 7.5″ of snow at the National Weather Service, this makes it the second-highest snow total for the season.

The last big 24-hour snowfall we had was January 16th and 17th with a total of 9.2″. We even surpassed the monthly average for March in just two days which is 7.6″ from today and Wednesday’s snowfall amounts.

It’s very windy today with gusts at 35 mph and near 50 mph at times in the ridges which will make it feel in the single digits today and even below zero tomorrow morning.

There are a few lake-enhanced snow showers bringing an additional inch for places this afternoon and evening. This will cause white-out conditions and blowing and drifting snow.

The snow isn’t going to start melting until we make it near 40° Sunday afternoon. There’s a small chance places north could get a few snow showers with a quick clipper system scooting by north Sunday​ afternoon as well but, minimal accumulation is possible.

Monday, we jump to the mid-50s and stay there through mid-week with dry conditions.

It gets better each day this week and we get to the 60s for St. Patrick’s day with mostly sunny skies! We are7also flirting with the 70s ending the workweek.

