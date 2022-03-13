CBS News PittsburghWatch Now
EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — In Westmoreland County, the county coroner will perform an autopsy tomorrow on a man who died after being hit by a pickup truck.

The coroner says the driver lost control going around a curb on Water Street yesterday morning and then slammed into Brian Hyde.

The 49-year-old victim was using a snowblower at the time.

He was sent to a local hospital for emergency treatment and died at 11:15 a.m. Saturday.

So far, no charges have been filed.