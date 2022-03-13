By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – We now know who will be tipping off at PPG Paints Arena for the first two rounds of March Madness.

Tipping off on Friday will be fifth-ranked Houston and 12th-ranked UAB.

Joining them will be fourth-ranked Illinois and 13th-ranked Chattanooga.

Rounding out the rest of the bracket, seventh-ranked Ohio State will take on tenth-ranked Loyola Chicago.

Lastly, second-ranked Villanova will take on 15th-ranked Delaware.

Those four games will take place on Friday, times to be determined. The winner of Houston-UAB will take on the winner of Illinois and Chattanooga on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the winner of Ohio State-Loyola Chicago will take on the winner of Villanova-Delaware.

Tickets for the first two rounds of the South Region can be found on the PPG Paints Arena website at this link.