By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MCKEES ROCKS (KDKA) — A person was found dead in McKees Rocks this morning.
Allegheny County police say that they were called to the 300 block of Derby Alley around 6:30 a.m. Sunday.
Police say the male victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and they determined that he had been shot.
Police ask anyone with information about this incident to contact them at the county tipline.
