By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If you’re ordering an Uber or ordering food through Uber Eats, expect to pay more and it’s all because of higher gas prices.

The company is planning to add a gas surcharge of up to 55 cents per ride for the next two months as well as 45 cents to each Uber Eats order.

Uber says the move is to help drivers deal with soaring gas prices

“We know that prices have been going up across the economy, so we’ve done our best to help drivers and couriers without placing too much additional burden on consumers. Over the coming weeks, we plan to listen closely to feedback from consumers, couriers, and drivers,” said Liza Winship, Uber’s Head of Driver Operations for the U.S. and Canada. “We’ll also continue to track gas price movements to determine if we need to make additional changes.”

The surcharge will go into place on March 16 and last for “at least the next 60 days.”

Uber says 100% of the money from the surcharge will go directly to drivers.