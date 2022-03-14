By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CALIFORNIA, Pa. (KDKA) – A man is accused of driving under the influence when police said he hit and seriously injured a juvenile in Washington County.
Twenty-six-year-old Allen Csonka was arrested after police said he hit a child was in the borough of California last week.
The child was seriously injured and had to be flown to the hospital, police said.
Csonka is facing a slew of charges, including aggravated assault by vehicle DUI, driving without a license and careless driving.
Police didn’t give an update on the victim’s condition.