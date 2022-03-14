PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man is dead after bullets went flying in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood.

When Pittsburgh Police arrived to the area, they tried to save a man in his late 50’s, but it was too late.

Officers responded to Kedron Street around 10:00 p.m. on Sunday after receiving a Shotspotter alert for several shots fired.

That’s where they found the man suffering after being shot in the head.

Officers say they gave him CPR as they waited for medics to arrive, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

BREAKING—->police confirm to KDKA one man died of a gunshot wound to the head on Kedron St. in Homewood. No suspects at the time. More details tomorrow on #KDKA morning news. pic.twitter.com/7LvbTnN4Px — Shelley Bortz KDKA (@KdkaBortz) March 14, 2022

Now, detectives are trying to gather information.

“We had some neighbors start to come out after the fact, and obviously we’re still early in the scene processing here, so we’ll probably talk to those neighbors, but at this time, we don’t have anybody that reports seeing anything,” said Richard Ford, Pittsburgh Police’s Commander of Major Crimes.

Commander Ford said they’ve had many incidents in this area recently, and that it’s very concerning.

Police are now asking for the community’s help to find the suspect.

If you have any information as they continue their investigation, contact the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police.