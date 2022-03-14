By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Hazelwood neighborhood.READ MORE: 2 Shootings In 1 Night Leave Neighbor Taking Cover: 'It's Just Terrible'
Pittsburgh Police said they were called to Frayne Street around 1:35 p.m. Monday for reports of a man shot.
READ MORE: Police Investigating After Several Shot On The North Side
When officers got there, police said they found a man with a gunshot wound to the calf. An officer used a tourniquet before medics arrived, police said. The man was taken to a hospital in stable condition.
It was the city’s third shooting in less than 24 hours. A man was shot and killed in Homewood Sunday night, and a little later, two gunshot victims were found on the North Side.MORE NEWS: Homicide Investigation Underway After Homewood Shooting
Police had no description of a suspect in the Hazlewood shooting. The investigation is ongoing.