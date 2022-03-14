PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Warmer weather is moving in this morning with us seeing the last sub-freezing temperatures for the next week this morning.

Right Now: Only chance for sub-freezing temps over next weekend happens this morning.

Alert: There won’t be any alert days this week.

Aware: Pleasant weather rolls in and stays for the workweek.

Highs today will be in the mid-50s.

Skies should be partly cloudy today.

While low, our next rain chance will come in on Tuesday. The rain chance will be low for everyone, but the best chance to see a stray shower will occur along I-80.

I really think the day will be dry, but will acknowledge a fast moving short wave is expected to roll through.

While high temperatures are expected to be warmer on Tuesday than today, 850mb temperatures are lower.

I think the discrepancy with temperatures is due to snow on the ground. No snow should allow us to see warmer temperatures on Tuesday even with the temporary colder air mass in place.

The warm-up continues Wednesday through Friday with temperatures well above the seasonal averages on each day.

I have us in the 70s on both Thursday and Friday with our next good chance for rain coming in on Friday afternoon and sticking around early on Saturday morning.

We should be warm enough that snow shouldn’t be a concern on the backside of the cool front heading into the weekend.

It will cut highs though with us seeing high temperatures in the 50s on both Saturday and Sunday.

