PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — At least two people were shot overnight on Pittsburgh’s North Side.

Pittsburgh Police say a man walked into Allegheny General Hospital with a gunshot would to his leg.

According to police, the man was in stable condition when he arrived just after 11:00 p.m. on Sunday night.

Not long after that, police received a 911 call about a different man who was calling for help near the intersection is Island Avenue and Preble Avenue on the North Side — right along the Ohio River.

Police say they found that victim after he came out of the river and that he had been shot multiple times.

Officers helped the man until EMS arrived, and he was then taken to Allegheny General Hospital in critical condition.

Investigators are still working to determine where these shootings took place and whether the incidents are related.

Police have not shared the ages of the two injured males.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.