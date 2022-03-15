PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Warmer weather is rolling in with yesterday’s high temperature hitting 57 degrees in Pittsburgh.

I have today’s high temperature back in the 60s with Pittsburgh’s forecast high coming in at 62°.

Highs will be near 70 on Wednesday and on Thursday with Friday likely being the warmest day of the week with forecast highs in the low 70’s.

Today will be pleasant with almost all the remaining snow melting and keeping the ground saturated.

There are a couple of chances for rain this week with today being one of those chances. I think almost everyone is dry today with just an isolated chance for rain.

While still low, the best chance for a passing shower will be along I-80.

Wednesday will be dry with another passing shower chance on Thursday as a mid-level low passes to our south.

Places along I-70 will have the best chance on Thursday to see a brief passing shower.

Everyone sees rain on Friday and it now looks like the rain chance sticks around into the weekend with light rain sticking around for both Saturday and Sunday.

What’s not in the forecast? Snow. Probably won’t have any recorded snow in Pittsburgh over

the next week.

Looking at our snow totals for the year so far, Pittsburgh has recorded 37.8” of snow so far this season.

That’s more snow than what we saw last year when we hit 31.2” of snow. So far this March we have seen 12.8” of snow.

That’s more snow than what we saw all of last month.

The last time we saw more snow in March than February was 2018. This is also the most March snow in almost ten years with the last time we’ve seen this much snow coming in 2013.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.