By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Three Rivers Arts Festival is making a big move this summer, changing locations from Point State Park over to the Pittsburgh Cultural District.

This year’s festival will run from June 3-12 and feature a pop-up park and stage at Eighth Street and Penn Avenue.

The reason for the move, the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust said new usage rules and regulations for Point State Park. The changes issued by the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources are prompting the move.

However, the Cultural Trust said the festival will remain free to the public and feature more than 400 artists.

The signature components include:

• Ten unique Dollar Bank Mainstage music headliners

• Artist Market featuring more than 300 artistic shops and sellers

• Pittsburgh Cultural Trust visual arts galleries (707 Penn, 820 Liberty, SPACE and Wood Street Galleries)

• Spectacle public art

• Local and regional artists, vendors, and groups

“Pittsburgh is the prime example of a comeback city – over 35 years, the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust has shown how arts can be used as a tool for urban revitalization. Our return to in-person arts events last year after an 18-month shutdown furthered this revitalization and we are excited for our beloved Festival to continue this trend. While we will miss the iconic setting of Point State Park, we are also excited to further showcase our beautiful, world-renowned Cultural District,” Kevin McMahon, President and CEO of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, said.

The music headliners will be revealed on April 20, and the rest of the lineup will be announced in May.

Visit the Three Rivers Arts Festival’s website here for more.