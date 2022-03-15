By: KDKA-TV News Staff

ROCKLAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – No charges will be filed in the death of Peter Spencer, a Jamaican immigrant shot nine times while camping with friends in Venango County.

The Venango County District Attorney announced Tuesday that Spencer’s death in December was justified by self-defense under the Castle Doctrine, known as “stand your ground.”

According to state police, Spencer got out an AK-47 and started firing it in the air while at the campsite. Police said he aimed it at another person who then shot Spencer nine times in the back, chest and neck, killing him. Police said a blood sample found alcohol, marijuana and a hallucinogen in his system.

Peter Spencer’s family demanded swift justice in his death, saying he was the only Black person on the trip. His family said drugs, alcohol and guns were found at the scene. Four people were detained after Spencer’s death, but none were arrested.

The district attorney is holding a press conference at 1 p.m. to discuss the investigation’s findings.

