PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — You can learn how to make this Irish Soda Bread as part of Chatham University’s Craft Program.

Matt Murphy’s Irish Brown Soda Bread

(Adapted slightly from the The Boston Globe, March 12, 2008, Keri Fisher and Matty Murphy)

This is the more traditional version of soda bread made in Ireland. It is tender, nutty and sweet, with a crunchy, craggy crust. Toast the wheat bran in a medium skillet over medium heat, stirring frequently, until slightly darkened and nutty smelling, about 3 minutes. Work quickly when putting this together, trying not to handle the dough too long or too firmly. Be as gentle as possible; never use a mixer. Serve with a good salted or cultured butter with a sprinkle of Malden sea salt, or a compound or honey butter. This bread will make a proper meal when paired with soup or stew. Toast the wheat bran in a medium skillet over medium heat, stirring frequently, until slightly darkened and nutty smelling, about 3 minutes.

1½ cups (210 grams) all-purpose flour

1½ cups (210 grams) whole-wheat flour

1 cup (75 grams) wheat bran, toasted and cooled

1½ teaspoons baking soda

1½ teaspoons table salt (or 1 tablespoon Diamond Crystal kosher salt)

2 ½ cups buttermilk

Extra all-purpose flour (for sprinkling)

1. Heat the oven to 400 degrees with the rack in the middle position. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. In a bowl, combine the all-purpose and whole-wheat flours with the cooled bran, baking soda, and salt. Whisk very well, and be sure to break apart any clumps of baking soda.

3. Add the buttermilk and stir gently until just combined; the mixture will be sticky.

4. Turn the dough out onto a generously floured counter and sprinkle the top with flour. Gently shape it into a ball. Lift the dough and carefully bend the sides of the dough back, causing the top of the disk to break open and look craggy. Set it on the baking sheet.

5. Using a serrated knife, carefully cut an “X” in the top of the loaf, cutting down about 1/2 inch.

6. Transfer to the oven and bake the bread about 45 minutes or until it is brown and the bread sounds hollow when rapped on the bottom with your knuckles.

7. Cool the bread on a wire rack for 30 minutes before serving.

Irish Soda Bread with Currants

This version of Irish soda bread is sweeter, and best served as a breakfast or tea bread. It has the same tender, dense crumb, but has added sweetness from sugar, currants, and orange juice. Since flour in Ireland comes from soft wheat, I soften the all-purpose flour with the addition of a little cake flour, but this will work with a lower gluten all-purpose, or you can add a couple tablespoons of cornstarch as well.

1 cup (130 grams) dried currants

½ cup orange juice

3 cups (420 grams) all-purpose flour

1 cup (114 grams) cake flour

¼ cup (50 grams) sugar

1 ½ teaspoons baking soda

1 ½ teaspoons table salt (or 1 tablespoon Diamond Crystal kosher salt)

1 ½ cups buttermilk

4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted, plus extra for brushing the top

1. Heat the oven to 375 degrees with the rack in the middle position. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Combine the currants and orange in a microwave-safe bowl and heat for 1 minute. Stir well, and set aside to cool.

2. In a bowl, combine the all-purpose and cake flours, sugar, baking soda, and salt. Whisk very well, and be sure to break apart any clumps of baking soda.

3. Stir the buttermilk and melted butter together. Add to the flour mixture, along with the cooled currants and juice, and gently stir until just combined; the mixture will be sticky.

4. Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured counter and sprinkle the top with flour. Gently shape it into a ball by tucking the sides under. Set it on the baking sheet. Brush the top with meted butter.

5. Using a serrated knife, carefully cut an “X” in the top of the loaf, cutting down about 1/2 inch.

6. Transfer to the oven and bake the bread 50-60 minutes or until it is brown and the bread sounds hollow when rapped on the bottom with your knuckles (the internal temperature should be 180 degrees).

7. Cool the bread on a wire rack for 30 minutes before serving.

Compound butters

Garlic-caraway

8 tablespoons unsalted butter, soft

1 small clove garlic, minced

2 tablespoons chopped parsley

1 teaspoon caraway seeds, crushed in a mortar and pestle

¾ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Honey butter