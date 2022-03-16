By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Visit the links below for more information about stories featured on KDKA-TV News.

Allegheny County to Host Virtual Career Fair

Allegheny County is hosting a virtual career fair on April 13.

Full-Time, part-time, seasonal positions and internships will all be available.

To register, click here.

Pennsylvania Resources Council To Host Household Chemical Collection

The Pennsylvania Resources Council is hosting a household chemical collection on April 16 at PPG Paints Arena.

It is an event to dispose of household cleaners, automotive fluids, paints, pesticides and other products that contain potentially hazardous components. Participants must register in advance.

Click here for more.

Nominate A Place For Historical Designation In Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania has more than 7,500 new historic places throughout the state and local leaders want to add to the list.

If you live in Butler, Fayette, Greene, Lawrence, Washington, Venango or Westmoreland counties, they want you to suggest older and historic places which may be worthy of an historical designation.

There’s a survey you’ll have to fill out. You can find it at this link.

Volunteers Sought For ‘What The Muck?’

The Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy is looking for volunteers to clean up Lake Elizabeth in Allegheny Commons Park.

For more information on the event and details about volunteering, click here.

Pittsburgh Public Schools Seeks Input On 2022-23 School Year

Pittsburgh Public Schools is asking families to share their spring break preference for the final 2022-23 school year calendar.

The first option keeps a full week of spring break and the second adds President’s Day as a new school-only vacation day, shortening the break.

Families can weigh in here until 5 p.m. Friday.

Vaccine Clinic Scheduled At Pittsburgh Children’s Museum

A COVID-19 vaccine clinic in partnership with UPMC is scheduled for Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Appointments are encouraged but walk-ins are welcome. To make an appointment, call 833-654-0518 or click here.

Penn American Water Making Temporary Change To Treatment Process

Click here to view a map for affected areas.

PPS Agenda Review Meeting

The district is expected to discuss its mask mandate. Click here to view.

UPMC Hosting Virtual Career Fair

UPMC is hiring for both clinical and non-clinical positions and the job fair will last until 7 p.m. on Wednesday evening.

To attend, click this link.