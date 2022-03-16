PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The board of directors for Pittsburgh Public Schools discussed a proposal to make masks optional in the district, but the board decided it will only consider lifting the mandate for art and theater programs.

“Could we go mask optional? I think so,” said Martin Gregorio, district physician.

The board reviewed the administration’s proposed plan during Wednesday’s agenda review meeting. Gregoria explained to the board how the revised plan would follow the latest CDC recommendations. Masks would be optional when the COVID-19 community level is “low,” strongly encouraged but optional when the community level is “medium” and required when the community level is “high.”

“I hear what you’re saying, Dr. Gregoria, that this would be a good time for no masking. I actually don’t disagree with that, but I disagree with using the CDC guidance to put the masks back on because we’re not going to put them back on until the hospitals are full,” said Pam Harbin, school board member.

Most board members don’t believe the entire district should remove masks at this time.

“The question I ask the solicitor is, how do we decide on whether or not we discuss this matter fully this week? Or do we delay until all board members feel comfortable in proceeding in this discussion?” said Sala Udin, board president.

The board agreed to only consider making masks optional for the theater and arts programs, which will be the subject of a public hearing on Monday. This gives the board more time to decide on whether masks shouldn’t be required for the rest of the district.

Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Federation of Teachers is open to the administration’s proposal that included the entire district.

“I do agree it is time that we do lift that as long as we do continue to monitor and make sure precautions are in place. I am a little nervous about on school buses,” said Nina Esposito-Visgitis, president of the Pittsburgh Federation of Teachers. “I am willing to try it. I think it’s time to open up and I think people are ready for it.”

She said union members are split over whether they want masks to be optional in all city schools.

“We want our schools to stay open, and we know how important it is for our students for schools to stay open. And we are going to have to be careful and we must work together.” Esposito-Visgitis said.

A public hearing about masks for the performing arts is scheduled for Monday at 6 p.m., and a legislative session is scheduled for Wednesday at 6 p.m.

The board plans to consider changing masks rules for the entire district next month.