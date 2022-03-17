By: KDKA-TV News Staff
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Amazon is reportedly dropping its controversial plan to build a distribution center in Churchill.
Our news partner at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that the company has decided not to pursue the project. Amazon was set to build the warehouse facility at the former Westinghouse campus. The facility would have been more than 3 million square feet and open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Many in the community opposed the project and protested against it. Opponents of the project said traffic, pollution and land use would have had a negative impact on the borough. Members on the council, as well as Amazon, cited job growth, increased tax revenue and the chance to renovate an abandoned building.
Churchill Borough Council approved the proposal in December.