By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WILMERDING (KDKA) – A man died at the hospital after he was shot in Wilmerding this morning.

According to Allegheny County Police, just before 10:30 a.m., Pitcairn Police were called to the 700 block of Middle Avenue for reports of a man shot.

Once on the scene, they found a 47-year-old man who had been shot.

He was taken to the hospital where he ultimately died.

The Pitcairn Police requested the assistance of the Allegheny County Police Homicide Unit who are now investigating.

They are asking anyone with information to call them at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

