MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) — A new way to get around town opened in the Mon Valley on Thursday.

Leaders hope the transportation center spurs investment and change in a region hit hard by the loss of industry.

The project took about five years and cost about $4.4 million to get done. The center has two ticket booths for people to put money on their Connect Cards and several areas of shelter to keep people out of the weather. It also includes an operator relief center to help drivers relax.

Routes that have access to the center include the 55-Glassport, 56-Lincoln Place, 59-Mon Valley, 60-Walnut-Crawford Village, 61C-McKeesport-Homestead and P7-McKeesport Flyer.

The Port Authority said this allows people to connect to jobs and education.

“Many people have written the Mon Valley off. They say our brightest days are behind us. I say here today that our brightest days are still ahead of us. We still are on the upswing,” state Representative Austin Davis said. “I look forward to all the projects that are going to happen as we begin to redevelop to downtown and change the heart of our community.”

This comes as hundreds of employees are suspended by Port Authority in regards to their vaccine mandate.