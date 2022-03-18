TODAY ON KDKAClick here for KDKA programming changes
CBS News PittsburghWatch Now
By Bryant Reed
Filed Under:Bryant Reed, Knoxville, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Police, Shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man is dead and police are investigating after a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood.

Pittsburgh Police’s Violent Crime Unit is on the scene of the shooting in the area of Bausman Street and Brownsville Road.

READ MORE: Butler Street In Lawrenceville To Stay Closed For 2 More Weeks

Officers responded when they heard gunshots while on patrol.

READ MORE: Greensburg Man Facing Several Charges After Stealing Thousands Of Dollars Worth Of Rare Coins

They found a man who had been shot in the head and he was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

MORE NEWS: Carnegie Mellon, University Of Pittsburgh To Update Mask Guidance

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details