PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man is dead and police are investigating after a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood.
Pittsburgh Police’s Violent Crime Unit is on the scene of the shooting in the area of Bausman Street and Brownsville Road.READ MORE: Butler Street In Lawrenceville To Stay Closed For 2 More Weeks
Officers responded when they heard gunshots while on patrol.READ MORE: Greensburg Man Facing Several Charges After Stealing Thousands Of Dollars Worth Of Rare Coins
They found a man who had been shot in the head and he was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.MORE NEWS: Carnegie Mellon, University Of Pittsburgh To Update Mask Guidance
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details