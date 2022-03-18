By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV

CONNELLSVILLE (KDKA) – Angry parents had to pry open the doors of a school bus to get their kids in Connellsville on Thursday.

The kids called their parents saying the driver stopped the bus and refused to drop them off at their stops.

According to the Connellsville police chief, the bus driver said he stopped because the kids would not quiet down.

With the bus parked on Crawford Avenue, parents began showing up.

“When I got out of my car you heard every single kid on that bus screaming, ‘Help me, get me out of here,'” said Erica Umensetter, a parent at the scene. “So, I go run in and there was already a couple of parents right there by the door trying to break the door to get these kids out because he refused to open it. There were two parents, two dads that like Superman opened that door. Then kids were like trying to plow each other to get off that bus.”

Police have said they’d watch the bus’s footage to see what happened and then decide if charges will be filed.