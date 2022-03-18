By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — First-round games of the NCAA Tournament continue Friday in eight locations around the country.

Once again, KDKA-TV is your local home for all the action.

Below is our programming schedule for the day:

Noon: Ohio State vs. Loyola on KDKA

KDKA-TV News at Noon can be streamed live on CBS News Pittsburgh

2:30 p.m.: Villanova vs. Delaware on KDKA

4 p.m.: KDKA-TV News at 4 can be streamed live on CBS News Pittsburgh

5 p.m.: KDKA-TV News at 5 can be watched live on KDKA-TV and streamed live on CBS News Pittsburgh

6 p.m.: KDKA-TV News at 6 can be watched live on KDKA-TV and streamed live on CBS News Pittsburgh

6:30 p.m.: The CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell on KDKA

7 p.m.: Duke vs. Cal State Fullerton on KDKA

7:30 p.m.: KDKA-TV News at 7:30 p.m. can be streamed live on CBS News Pittsburgh

9:30 p.m.: Michigan State vs. Davidson on KDKA

10 p.m.: The 10 O’Clock News can be seen on WPCW and CBS News Pittsburgh

10:35 p.m.: The Nightly Sports Call can be seen on WPCW and CBS News Pittsburgh

11 p.m.: KDKA-TV News at 11 can be streamed live on CBS News Pittsburgh

12 a.m. (approximately): KDKA-TV News at 11 will be shown after the last NCAA Tournament game