By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police have issued an arrest warrant for a man involved in a shooting at the Monroeville Olive Garden last weekend.
Police have identified Accorie Wilder-Mack as a suspect in the shooting.
Law enforcement said he was asked to leave the restaurant’s lobby and then lured the victim into a car before pointing a gun at him and demanding money.
The victim said he handed over everything in his pockets before trying to grab the gun. He told police two shots went off, but he was not shot until he ran from the car and the driver fired at him.
Police say Wilder-Mack was identified by the victim and witnesses based on a photo lineup. He faces numerous charges, including robbery and aggravated assault.