By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If there's one thing that marks the first day of spring in Western Pennsylvania it's heading to your local Rita's and getting free Italian ice.
After two years off due to the pandemic, the company said its spring giveaway is back.
However, there's a catch now.
Rita’s is hoping people download their new mobile app to get their first day of spring offer.
There is an advantage to getting the app, though, and that's having a whole week to redeem the first day of spring offer.
You can check out the details on Rita’s website at this link.