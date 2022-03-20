PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Spencer Marnich went from working in a classroom to working in his dining room, but his passion to help students never changed.

“I was teaching at Shaler Middle School, and I saw a lot of families struggling in the education department with coming up with school supplies,” said Marnich. “They were bringing school supplies to school in garbage bags.”

Marnich said it hindered the students’ opportunity to learn and grow.

“Your ability to succeed depends on the tools you’re given,” said Marnich. “So, I just want everyone to have a fair shot.”

That’s when Marnich decided to give out free backpacks filled with supplies.

He donated 100 backpacks to Pittsburgh students at his first “Back 2 School Event” in 2020.

By 2021, he and co-founder Cole Barefoot created the Dream Start Foundation to reach even more children.

“Just hearing how many of these kids don’t own anything, [and] being able to actually give these kids something that belongs to them…I think that’s one of the most profound things a lot of people don’t think of,” said Barefoot.

Last August, they gave away 500 backpacks, 60 free haircuts and 100 t-shirts donated by a Steelers player.

“They get really excited,” said Barefoot. “When they get to come up to the table, we have all these different color bags. ‘[We say] pick out your favorite color. Pick out what you want.’ These kids never got that option. It’s a really nice feeling to be able to be a part of that.”

A happy moment that the founders said truly never gets old.

Their goal is to prepare every young mind for school and their future, despite their circumstances.

“I hope these kids see they’re given a chance, and make the most of it,” Marnich said “They can be something, and there is someone who really does believe in them.”

Hoping this is one lesson, they’ll never forget.

They’re currently preparing for their next “back 2 school event” in August with their 2022 “Build A Bag Fundraiser.”

If you’re interested in donating money or supplies or volunteering, head to their website.