PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Today we welcome Spring at 11:33 a.m., which is the Spring Equinox!

This morning there’s a brief, light wintry mix for the ridges and north of I-80.

No accumulation is expected, and it’s just wet roadways.

If there is a coating in the grassy surfaces, it’ll melt quick with sunshine coming out in the afternoon and seasonable highs in the mid 50s with sunshine and wind gusts around 20 mph.

Monday will be chilly starting off in the mid to upper 30s but we warm up nicely in the low to mid 60s with mostly sunny skies.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and above normal like much of the week.

Our next chance for rain will be Wednesday where it could be heavy at times and there could be a stray thunderstorm.

Thursday we could have a stray shower around but temperatures stay above normal before returning back near 50 Friday and the weekend with the chance of rain showers sticking around.