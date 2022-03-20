By: Shelley Bortz

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It was a violent weekend in the Pittsburgh area, one person was killed and two others injured in three separate incidents.

Police continue looking for the suspects in each.

The first was a shooting last night around 10:30 p.m. in the South Side and police said it was an argument at a part that turned deadly.

“We were just watching TV and we heard three gunshots go off and then looked outside and there was a body on the floor, in the street,” said Kyle Schulze.

The shooting happened in front of One Up Skate Shop on Freyburg Street.

Once officers arrived, they found the victim lying in the middle of the road with a gunshot wound to the chest. That man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neighbors have said this is a quiet area but every Saturday, the skate shop usually hosts a party and that’s what was happening last night before the shots rang out.

“We didn’t hear anything before the gunshots which I thought was pretty weird there was no fighting or anything but then the gunshots went off,” Schulze said.

Police believe the shooting stems from a fight that started inside at the party then poured out into the street.

Schulze said hearing gunshots and then seeing a body in the middle of the street is unsettling.

“It was pretty scary,” he said. “This is a pretty safe neighborhood. There’s families here. There is a family that lives right there. Our neighbor has been there for 60 years. Nothing ever happens on this street. It’s usually quiet so for that to happen is pretty scary.”

Across town in Edgewood, a woman was stabbed and the man she was with shot at the person who allegedly stabbed her.

That happened around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday in the 1500 block of South Braddock Avenue. Police said the victim was stabbed in the shoulder during a fight near the GetGo gas station.

She was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

An hour later in Stowe Township, a woman was grazed by a bullet in the 1100 block of Island Avenue. She was treated on the scene for a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police are still looking for suspects in all three incidents.

