By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The second round of March Madness is continuing into Sunday, and KDKA will have the latest coverage on the NCAA Tournament.
Below is our programming schedule for the day:
12:10 p.m. No. 4 Illinois Fighting Illini vs. No. 5 Houston Cougars on KDKA
2:40 p.m. No. 2 Villanova Wildcats vs. No. 7 Ohio State Buckeyes on KDKA
5:15 p.m. No. 2 Duke Blue Devils vs. No. 7 Michigan State Spartans on KDKA
6:30 p.m. KDKA-TV News at 6:30 will be streamed exclusively on CBS News Pittsburgh
10 p.m. The 10 O’Clock News can be seen on WPCW and CBS News Pittsburgh
10:35 p.m. The Nightly Sports Call will air on WPCW
11 p.m. KDKA-TV News at 11 can be streamed live on CBS News Pittsburgh and will air on KDKA