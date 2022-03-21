PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Parents of students in the Pittsburgh Public Schools system will soon have a chance to voice their opinions when it comes to mask-wearing in the classroom.

The district is planning to change course when it comes to face coverings, but it won’t be for all students.

The board is expected to decide whether or not to make masks optional for performing arts students, while keeping them mandatory for everyone else.

Last week, board members reviewed the administration’s proposed plan which followed the CDC’s latest guidelines.

It recommends making masks optional when the spread of COVID-19 at the community level is ‘low’ or ‘medium,’ and required when the level is ‘high.’

However, most board members do not believe the entire district should remove their masks right now.

As a result, they agreed to only consider removing the mask requirement for performing arts students, which gives them more time to decide on mask-wearing for everyone.

Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Federation of Teachers’ President says the union is open to making masks optional for the district as a whole.

Parents will be able to express their thought during the public hearing tonight — then the board will vote on this plan during a legislative session on Wednesday.

Click here to view the public hearing that will begin at 6:00 p.m.