CBS News PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Capitol Riot, Melanie Archer, U.S. Capitol

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh-area woman turned herself in to authorities Monday in connection to last year’s deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol.

READ MORE: 2-Vehicle Crash Closes Part Of Route 22 In Westmoreland County

Melanie M. Archer now faces four federal charges:

+ Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds

+ Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds

READ MORE: Police Looking For Man Accused Of Setting Girlfriend's Home On Fire

+ Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building

+ Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building

Archer is scheduled for an initial hearing, by video, Monday afternoon.

MORE NEWS: Tom Hanks Photobombs Pittsburgh Wedding

 