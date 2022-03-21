By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh-area woman turned herself in to authorities Monday in connection to last year's deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Melanie M. Archer now faces four federal charges:
+ Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds
+ Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds
+ Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building
+ Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building
Archer is scheduled for an initial hearing, by video, Monday afternoon.