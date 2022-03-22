By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man was found shot dead in the Hill District on Tuesday morning.
Few details were immediately available, but KDKA-TV confirmed police were called to Chauncey Street after 8 a.m.
When they arrived, they found a man believed to be in his 50s dead from gunshot wounds.
Details about motives or suspects were not immediately available.
Refresh this KDKA.com page for updates to this developing story as new information becomes available.