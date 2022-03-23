By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A couple took home more than $10,000 after they worked together to cheat at roulette at Rivers Casino.
Shaun Benward and Denille Derohan, both from Mississippi, are facing charges of fraud and theft when they ran a scheme to win thousands of dollars at the table.
The two worked together to distract dealers while they played roulette.
According to the criminal complaint, Derohan would alert Benward so the dealer would not see where the ball landed and he would give the dealer his bet, making it so they bet on the winning number afterward.
They attempted this play five times and succeed three times, taking $10,500 from the casino.
Additionally, Benward is also facing charges of driving with a suspended license as he drove to and from the casino twice.
