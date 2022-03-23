CBS News PittsburghWatch Now
A portion of the money will establish an endowment to make owning a home attainable for years to come.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Habitat for Humanity of Greater Pittsburgh is benefiting from a massive philanthropic gift by Mackenzie Scott.

Scott has donated $436 million to Habitat for Humanity organizations, and Pittsburgh will receive $2.5 million of that gift.

President Howard Slaughter said the unrestricted gift is the “largest ever” received by the organization in Pittsburgh.

He said a portion will establish an endowment to make owning a home attainable for years to come.