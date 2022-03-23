By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Habitat for Humanity of Greater Pittsburgh is benefiting from a massive philanthropic gift by Mackenzie Scott.READ MORE: On A Positive Note: Pittsburgh Allderdice Students Set Up Food Pantry
READ MORE: Pittsburgh Weather: Tornado Watch Issued For Several Counties
Scott has donated $436 million to Habitat for Humanity organizations, and Pittsburgh will receive $2.5 million of that gift.
President Howard Slaughter said the unrestricted gift is the “largest ever” received by the organization in Pittsburgh.MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Public Schools Board Exempts Performing Arts Students From Mask Mandate
He said a portion will establish an endowment to make owning a home attainable for years to come.