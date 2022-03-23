PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The former mayor of Monessen said he’s sounding the alarm and alerting state and federal leaders to what he calls inappropriate actions within the city’s administration.

KDKA Investigator Meghan Schiller talked to the former mayor and his replacement about the allegations in the letter.

“Selfishly, I want to live here for the rest of my life. So, if that’s the case, I want it to be nice and I have deep roots here,” said the former mayor, Matt Shorraw.

At just 29 years old, Shorraw made history when the people of Monessen elected him as the city’s youngest mayor. Fast-forward four years and he’s now out of office. But this week, he released a letter, making two accusations and asking for an outside investigation.

He’s no longer the city’s mayor, but Shorraw said that he’s not bitter.

“I started requesting an investigation in early 2021 before he even announced his candidacy. So, it’s not new. I’ve been bringing it up this whole time,” said Shorraw.

The letter outlines two alleged problems in the city’s administration. The first, alleged illegal surveillance and wiretapping by cameras installed inside the former city hall building that recorded video and audio.

“It’s a public safety issue and it’s also people’s right to privacy. These cameras were not only in city hall, but they were also on telephone poles,” said Shorraw.

KDKA took this allegation to the city’s new mayor, Ron Mozer. He tells KDKA his company was hired by the city to install the system years ago before Shorraw became mayor. He said the audio capabilities on the cameras were slated to kick on after closing time at 5 p.m.

“Which would be when they had city council meetings. But unfortunately, the people held other meetings there as well, such as executive sessions. They didn’t understand it, and it recorded those as well,” said Mozer.

Shorraw admits state police investigated, but it resulted in no prosecutions or charges. Now, he’s asking for the feds to step in.

“It just needs to be addressed,” said Shorraw. “And the employees had concerns that weren’t met, the union had concerns that weren’t met, and I don’t think the investigation was done adequately.”

Mayor Mozer disagrees.

“They contacted the district attorney, it led to the state police, the state police did not one but two very exhaustive investigations. They both came back with nothing found.”

The second allegation in Shorraw’s letter focuses on a dilapidated building on Donner Avenue in the city’s business district. Shorraw wants the city to fight to save the building and explore options with a potentially interested buyer out of Pittsburgh.

“If you have someone willing to fix it, it won’t be a danger. And I was also able to get them a $200,000 grant to stabilize the building and that grant is still open to them through the state,” said Shorraw.

Mayor Mozer claims the interested investor did not take him up on his offer to come to a city council meeting and present his plans. He added that it’ll cost $400,000 just for the roof repairs. He tells KDKA the city went through the full bidding process and just opened nine demolition bids, learning the lowest offer came in at $114,000.

“That’s good news. That fits well within the financial constraints that we have, and they will be on-site by the end of next week and this building will see its last day soon.”