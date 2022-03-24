By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV
NORTH VERSAILLES (KDKA) – A man has confessed to killing a man and shooting himself in North Versailles.

According to police, Samuel Trusso told doctors at Forbes Regional Hospital he shot Travis Sanner and then himself.
According to police, Samuel Trusso told doctors at Forbes Regional Hospital he shot Travis Sanner and then himself.
The incident started when 40-year-old Trusso called his estranged wife telling her that his girlfriend had stabbed him. He went to her home, where he met Sanner and the two got into a fight.
Sanner left following the fight.
The three eventually met again at the home when Trusso and his estranged wife went to get her belongings, leading to another fight between the two men.
It was then Trusso shot and killed Sanner.
When police arrived, Trusso fled and then ultimately shot himself in the head.
He is expected to survive.