PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — How do you get your children to be less picky when it comes to eating?

In many families, meal time is a prize fight.

“We have a job and that is to prepare the food and decide what our child needs. We also get to decide where they eat, so that’s another really important thing,” said Dr. Angela Mattke from the Mayo Clinic.

Dr. Matthew says you shouldn’t overwhelm your child with too much to eat, adding that giving a young child an adult sized portion is not going to be appropriate.

Even if they don’t want the smaller amounts, Dr. Mattke says the children will eat if they’re hungry in most situations.

This doesn’t mean that you should allow the children to eat anytime all day long, because then they won’t eat when mealtime comes.

Mealtime, however, is not time to draw a line.

“If you get into battles and you’re starting to create friction at dinnertime, it’s not going to make your child eat anymore,” Dr. Mattke said.

She also says to stick to your plans, and that what you’ve prepared is what the child should eat.

“I wouldn’t start just cooking for them only what they’ll eat, because that’s how kids get down to having just three or four foods they’ll eat,” Dr. Mattke said.

She also says to avoid calling foods ‘good for you’ or ‘healthy,’ but to instead use code words if needed, like food that will make your body ‘strong’ or ‘powerful.’