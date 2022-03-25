By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Eleven counties were added to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture’s spotted lanternfly quarantine list.

The list now includes Armstrong, Indiana, Mercer and Washington counties in the Pittsburgh area, bringing the total counties quarantined to 45.

Spotted lanternflies are about to hatch and the agriculture department says people should scrape off any eggs on plants and squash every lanternfly you find as they hatch. The invasive bug can quickly take out crops and other plants.

Light teal counties = newly quarantined

Dark teal counties = previously, and still quarantined Adams

Armstrong

Bedford

Centre

Fulton

Indiana

Lycoming

Mercer

Snyder

Union

Washington Learn more: https://t.co/u1ThKZKEbp — PA Department of Agriculture (@PAAgriculture) March 25, 2022

“Spotted lanternflies threaten outdoor businesses and quality of life as well as grapes and other valuable crops Pennsylvania’s economy depends on,” Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said.

“It’s up to every Pennsylvanian to be on the lookout for these bad bugs. Walk your yard, gardens, or land before spring hatch and scrape egg masses. Kill every bug. Check your vehicles before traveling to ensure you’re not transporting them to a new area for new opportunities to devastate crops and outdoor quality of life.”

The infestation in the newly quarantined counties isn’t widespread, but businesses will have to get a spotted lanternfly permit designed to educate business travelers on what the bugs look like and how to stem the pest’s spread.

A list of quarantined and infested areas can be found here.